Man arrested for making false threats to Sebastian River, Vero Beach high schools

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old man has been arrested after submitting a series of threatening tips targeting local high schools, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said.

Antonio Mojica was arrested on a charge of written or electronic threat to kill or cause bodily harm.

Deputies said the threats were submitted through the FortifyFL app and targeted Sebastian River High School and Vero Beach High School. The threats also mentioned Palm Bay, Florida.

Investigators confirmed the tips were unfounded.

The sheriff's office said that false threats “divert critical attention and resources away from legitimate public safety matters,” and are reminding the public that making false threats is a crime.