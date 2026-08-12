Indian River County school district looks to sell around 10 properties across the county

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Indian River County is looking to put around 10 properties on the market for potential buyers.

WATCH WPTV's COVERAGE BELOW:

Indian River County school district may sell 10 properties

William Dodds, CFO of the School District of Indian River County, said the properties are spread across the county and include 4 older schools, older office buildings, and district-owned land.

"It's just the space is not needed," Dodds said.

After consolidating multiple schools throughout the district, Dodds said some of the properties are no longer necessary.

"That's not the best financial decision to try to maintain two buildings where we can do it in one," Dodds said.

Money made from the sale of the properties would go back to the district's capital budget.

"[It'll] help keep our buildings up, maybe enhance some buildings, do some things in capital that we wouldn't be able to do otherwise," Dodds said.

No decisions have been made yet. Dodds said the district is gauging interest from potential buyers before moving forward.

Ken Krasnow with Cushman and Wakefield, a real estate company working with the school district to sell the properties, said the buildings vary in condition and potential.

"Some of these buildings are in better shape than others," Krasnow said. "Some of these buildings and some of the facilities have a different you know sort of value from a repurposing perspective."

Krasnow said some buildings, like Rosewood Magnet School, could be transformed.

"It's everything from repurposing medical office to quasi-flex space," Krasnow said.

Krasnow said larger schools and properties could be redeveloped.

"[It] will look more like commercial, maybe some retail out along the front, and then some residential in the back," Krasnow said.

Dodds said the district will reexamine interest in the properties and whether they need to be sold around December or January. The school board will have final approval.

WPTV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.