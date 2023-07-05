9 hospitalized in 3-vehicle crash in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Nine people were hospitalized, including four trauma cases, in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon, the Indian River Sheriff's Office said.

The crash at 58th Avenue and 77th Street, west of U.S. 1, occurred around noon, IRC Sgt. Kevin Jaworski told WPTV. The crash closed lanes in all directions until 3 p.m.

The injured were taken to various hospitals, including a child sent via a helicopter to St. Mary's Medical Center.

The crash involved a pickup, sedan and landscaping truck.

The investigation has been turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol, which has not responded yet in an inquiry from WPTV.

