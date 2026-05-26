1-year-old dies after being found in pool at Indian River County home, sheriff's office says

A 1-year-old has died after drowning in a pool in southern Indian River County, according to the sheriff's office.

A 911 call was received just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, regarding a child being found in a pool by a family member. The dispatcher gave CPR instructions to the family member.

Deputies also attempted lifesaving measures once they were on scene. They escorted the child to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

The 1-year-old was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.