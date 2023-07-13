Here's how to participate in 16th annual Treasure Coast Waterway Cleanup

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is a proud sponsor of the 16th annual Treasure Coast Waterway Cleanup.

This year's cleanup will be held Saturday, July 22, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 25 designated sites throughout Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties.

The annual cleanup effort has removed 99.25 tons of trash from Treasure Coast waterways since 2008.

Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to pre-register at TCWaterwayCleanup.com.

Although supplies will be available at the designated sites, volunteers are encouraged to bring their own reusable cleanup tools if they own them.

Volunteers are eligible to receive a collectible T-shirt.

For more information, contact event coordinator April Price at (772) 285-1646 or visit TCWaterwayCleanup.com.