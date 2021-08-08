Tokyo Olympics weightlifting in review: Record lifts, rare U.S. success

Kate Nye won a silver medal for the best U.S. weightlifting result since Tara Nott-Cunningham won gold in 2000, and Sarah Robles became the first U.S. woman to win two weightlifting medals in her career at the Tokyo Olympics.

Olympic records fell in many classes, and world records fell in two of them. China's Zhi Zhiyong set an overall record of 364kg in the 73kg class.

The scene-stealer was Georgia's Lasha Talakhadze in the +109kg weight class. In the snatch, he lifted 223kg. In the clean and jerk, it was 265kg. Those two lifts were world records, as was the total of 488kg.

U.S. history

Nye set American records in the 76kg class in the snatch (111kg), clean and jerk (138kg) and overall (249kg). Robles tied the American record for the snatch (128kg) in the +87kg class. Wes Kitts lifted 177kg in the snatch, a U.S. record in the 109kg class.

No U.S. men have won a medal since 1984. Harrison Maurus came close, finishing fourth.

A first for the Philippines

The Philippines had never had a gold medalist. Hidalyn Diaz changed that, winning the women's 55kg class.

Diaz had to do it on her last lift. She was tied for second after the snatch, missing her last attempt at 99kg. The leader after the snatch, Uzbekistan's Muattar Nabieva, faltered at 117kg in the clean and jerk while three athletes cleared 123kg and above.

China's Liao Qiuyun lifted 126kg to take the lead. Diaz had wrapped up silver but had one attempt left. She asked for 127kg. And she did it.

Medalists

China showed its strength in this sport as usual, winning eight medals, seven of them gold. Indonesia and Italy each took three.

Women’s 49kg RESULTS

Gold: Hou Zhihui (CHN)

Silver: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom (IND)

Bronze: Aisah Windy Cantika (INA)

Women’s 55kg RESULTS

Gold - Hidilyn Diaz (PHI)

Silver - Liao Qiuyun (CHN)

Bronze - Zulfiya Chinshanlo (KAZ)

Women's 59kg RESULTS

Gold - Kuo Hsing-Chun (TPE)

Silver - Polina Guryeva (TKM)

Bronze - Ando Mikiko (JPN)

Women's 64kg RESULTS

Gold - Maude Charron (CAN)

Silver - Giorgia Bordignon (ITA)

Bronze - Chen Wen-Huei (TPE)

Women's 76kg RESULTS

Gold - Neisi Dajomes (ECU)

Silver - Kate Nye (USA)

Bronze - Aremi Fuentes (MEX)

Women’s 87kg RESULTS

Gold - Wang Zhouyu (CHN)

Silver - Tamara Salazar (ECU)

Bronze - Crismery Santana (DOM)

Women’s +87kg RESULTS

Gold - Li Wenwen (CHN)

Silver - Emily Jade Campbell (GBR)

Bronze - Sarah Robles (USA)

Men’s 61kg RESULTS

Gold - Li Fabin (CHN)

Silver - Irawan Eko Yuli (INA)

Bronze - Son Igor (KAZ)

Men’s 67kg RESULTS

Gold - Chen Lijun (CHN)

Silver - Luis Javier Mosquera (COL)

Bronze: Mirko Zanni (ITA)

Men’s 73kg RESULTS

Gold - Shi Zhiyong (CHN)

Silver - Julio Ruben Mayora (VEN)

Bronze - Rahmat Abdullah (INA)

Men's 81kg RESULTS

Gold - Lyu Xiaojun (CHN)

Silver - Zacarias Bonnat (DOM)

Bronze - Antonino Pizzolato (ITA)

Men’s 96kg RESULTS

Gold - Fares Ibrahim Elbakh (QAT)

Silver - Keydomar Vallenilla (VEN)

Bronze - Anton Plyesnoy (GEO)

Men's 109kg RESULTS

Gold - Akbar Djuraev (UZB)

Silver - Simon Martirosyan (ARM)

Bronze - Arturs Plesnieks (LAT)

Men's +109kg RESULTS

Gold - Lasha Talakhadze (GEO)

Silver - Ali Davoudi (IRI)

Bronze - Man Asaad (SYR)

