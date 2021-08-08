Tokyo Olympics Day 16: USA claims medal-count win

Whether you prefer to rank the Olympic medal count by total medals or by gold medals, the top country in Tokyo is the same.

The United States.

Coming into the last day of competition on Sunday, the U.S. had a pretty good feeling about women's basketball. That team delivered, using its size and experience to beat Japan 90-75. (STORY)

In basketball, that's the USA's seventh straight gold medal. In volleyball, the streak now stands at one. In fact, it's the first ever gold medal for the U.S. women. (STORY)

Another breakthrough win came on the cycling track, where Jennifer Valente won the women's omnium to win the first gold medal a U.S. women's cyclist has won in a velodrome. (STORY)

Another country that fared quite well in team sports is France, which won the women's handball gold (STORY) to go along with the country's gold medals in men's handball, mixed team judo and men's volleyball; silver medals in men's basketball and women's rugby; and a bronze medal in women's basketball. That doesn't include medals by duos, trios or foursomes in fencing team events, cycling, sailing and rowing.

That bodes well for the passing of the Olympic hosting duties to Paris, a handoff that will be commemorated in the Closing Ceremony. Your viewing options are a live stream without commentary at 7 a.m. ET or with commentary at 8 a.m. ET. Javelin thrower Kara Winger will carry the U.S. flag. (STORY)

Around the Games

Boxing: The U.S. men are still awaiting their first gold medalist since 2004, but Richard Torrez Jr. and Keyshawn Davis gave judges something to think about in their gold medal bouts to cap a strong performance by several U.S. boxers. (STORY)

Water polo: Serbia took its second straight gold medal and fourth straight medal of any kind in men's water polo, pulling away late to beat Greece 13-10. The U.S. men lost their finale against Croatia to finish sixth. (STORY)

Rhythmic gymnastics: Two events, two upsets of the ROC. Bulgaria did the honors this time with a win in the group event. (STORY)

Track and field: No world record or serious shot at the two-hour mark this time, but Eliud Kipchoge defended his Olympic title on a hot day in Sapporo. (STORY)

Cycling: Great Britain's Jason Kenny won the men's keirin to raise his career totals to seven gold medals and nine total. His wife, Laura Kenny, won a gold and a silver in Tokyo to run her totals to five and six. (VIDEO)

Medalists

Basketball, women's: Gold - United States, Silver - Japan, Bronze - France

Boxing, women's lightweight: Gold - Kellie Harrington (IRL), Silver - Beatriz Ferreira (BRA), Bronze - Sudaporn Seesondee (THA), Bronze - Mira Potkonen (FIN)

Boxing, men's lightweight: Gold - Andy Cruz (CUB), Silver - Keyshawn Davis (USA), Bronze - Hovhannes Bachkov (ARM), Bronze - Harry Garside (AUS)

Boxing, women's middleweight: Gold - Lauren Price (GBR), Silver - Li Qian (CHN), Bronze - Nouchka Fontijn (NED), Bronze - Zenfira Magomedalieva (ROC)

Boxing, men's super heavyweight: Gold - Bakhodir Jalolov (UZB), Silver - Richard Torrez Jr. (USA), Bronze - Frazer Clarke (GBR), Bronze - Kamshybek Kunkabayev (KAZ)

Cycling, women's omnium: Gold - Jennifer Valente (USA), Silver - Kajihara Yumi (JPN), Bronze - Kirsten Wild (NED)

Cycling, men's keirin: Gold - Jason Kenny (GBR), Silver - Azizulhasni Awang (MAS), Bronze - Harrie Lavreysen (NED)

Cycling, women's sprint: Gold - Kelsey Mitchell (CAN), Silver - Olena Starikova (UKR), Bronze - Lee Wai Sze (HKG)

Handball, women: Gold - France, Silver - ROC, Bronze - Norway

Rhythmic gymnastics, group: Gold - Bulgaria, Silver - ROC, Bronze - Italy

Track and field, men's marathon: Gold - Eliud Kipchoge (KEN), Silver - Abdi Nageeye (NED), Bronze - Bashir Abdi (BEL)

Volleyball, women's: Gold - United States, Silver - Brazil, Bronze - Serbia

Water polo, men's: Gold - Serbia, Silver - Greece, Bronze - Hungary