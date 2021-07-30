Watch
Team USA’s Steffens makes splash with career Olympic water polo record

Team USA's Maggie Steffens broke the career scoring record of 48 Friday during Team USA's Pool B prelim against Team ROC.
A loss can be a powerful motivator. So can smashing an Olympic record.

Just two days after Team USA’s 10-9 defeat to Hungary – their first loss in 13 years – captain Maggie Steffens led her team to victory Friday with a dominant 18-5 win over ROC. En route to that triumph, Steffens surpassed the Olympic record for career scoring at 48, surpassing Italy’s Tania Di Mario. And she did it all with a broken nose, sustained during that loss to Hungary.

Steffens’ record-breaking goal came in the third quarter and was her third of four total match goals.

With a jaw-dropping accolade and another win under her swim cap, Steffens and Team USA stand atop Pool B and look to win their third straight Olympic gold medal in Tokyo.

