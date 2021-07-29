Watch
Walt Disney World to require masks indoors again

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Posted at 5:31 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 05:31:37-04

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World will soon require masks while indoors and on Disney transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

The company announced on Wednesday that it was adapting its health and safety guidelines based on "guidance from health and government officials."

All Cast Members and guests ages 2 and up will be required to wear masks and face coverings indoors starting Friday.

The update in policy includes entering and throughout attractions. Masks will continue to be optional in outdoor common areas.

The update in Disney's policy came after Orange County mayor Jerry Demings urged residents and visitors to wear masks when in an indoor space with others whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated.

"These numbers are extraordinary. We are seeing nearly 1,000 new cases in Orange County daily. Those are the numbers we saw at the highest peak last year," Mayor Jerry Demings said on Monday.

On Tuesday, Orange County saw the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Disneyland in California will also be making these changes to their mask policy.

