VIDEO: Pembroke Pines police officer wrangles 12.5-foot python

Pembroke Pines Officer Cabrera responded to a call of a 12.5-foot Burmese python that was seen heading toward U.S. 27 and Johnson Street.
Video posted to the police department’s Twitter page shows Cabrera wrangling the huge snake by himself.
The officer safely transported it to the police department until a licensed python remover arrived.
Police remind the public if they see a snake, do not approach it. If the snake is a danger to you or the surrounding area, contact 911.
Last night Officer Cabrera responded to a call of a 12.5 foot Burmese python seen heading towards the Chapel Trail area near US-27 & Johnson St. Ofc Cabrera was able to secure the snake & safely transport it to the West PD until a licensed python remover arrived. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/QLN9sZyHFH
Snakes are not an uncommon sight to Floridians, but Burmese pythons are an invasive species & a real threat to local wildlife, pets, and even children. If you see a snake please do not approach it. If the snake is a danger to you or the surrounding area contact 911. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/62DVUxAvQK