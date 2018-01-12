VIDEO: Pembroke Pines police officer wrangles 12.5-foot python

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A South Florida police officer received an unusual call Thursday night that involved the removal of a huge snake along the road.

RELATED: Read more news from Broward County | Prime python hunting comes at dark | Florida offers new incentives to hunt pythons

Pembroke Pines Officer Cabrera responded to a call of a 12.5-foot Burmese python that was seen heading toward U.S. 27 and Johnson Street.

Video posted to the police department’s Twitter page shows Cabrera wrangling the huge snake by himself.

The officer safely transported it to the police department until a licensed python remover arrived.

Police remind the public if they see a snake, do not approach it. If the snake is a danger to you or the surrounding area, contact 911.

Last night Officer Cabrera responded to a call of a 12.5 foot Burmese python seen heading towards the Chapel Trail area near US-27 & Johnson St. Ofc Cabrera was able to secure the snake & safely transport it to the West PD until a licensed python remover arrived. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/QLN9sZyHFH — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 12, 2018