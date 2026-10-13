Video and photos: Jellyfish effect appears in sky after rocket launch

Did you see the "jellyfish" in the sky this morning?

WPTV meteorologist Sami Squires explains what caused this shimmering phenomenon. Watch in the video below.

Jellyfish effect appears in the sky after rocket launch in Florida

The jellyfish effect can occur during rocket launches in the pre-dawn sky or during twilight.

When the timing is right — like it was Tuesday after the SpaceX Falcon 9 launched from Cape Canaveral at 6:33 a.m. — a glimmer of sunlight can illuminate the rocket's exhaust, creating the otherworldly effect.

Viewers across the state snapped photos and submitted them to WPTV. If you missed it, you can take a look at what they saw here 🪼 🚀

Jeffrey Kittredge

Frank Froelicher

Paul Trigones

WPTV reporter Brooke Chau

Sue Bulla

Aaron Declue

Telicia Caprice

Nicole Danner