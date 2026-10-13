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Video and photos: Jellyfish effect appears in sky after rocket launch

WPTV meteorologist explains why SpaceX launch produced otherworldly "jellyfish cloud"
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Lee Potter
jellyfish cloud
Jellyfish effect appears in the sky after rocket launch in Florida

Did you see the "jellyfish" in the sky this morning?

WPTV meteorologist Sami Squires explains what caused this shimmering phenomenon. Watch in the video below.

Jellyfish effect appears in the sky after rocket launch in Florida

The jellyfish effect can occur during rocket launches in the pre-dawn sky or during twilight.

When the timing is right — like it was Tuesday after the SpaceX Falcon 9 launched from Cape Canaveral at 6:33 a.m. —  a glimmer of sunlight can illuminate the rocket's exhaust, creating the otherworldly effect.

Viewers across the state snapped photos and submitted them to WPTV. If you missed it, you can take a look at what they saw here 🪼 🚀

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