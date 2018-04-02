Underwater Easter egg hunt held in the Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. - An underwater Easter egg hunt was held Sunday for a good cause in Florida Keys.

Dozens of divers and snorkelers searched for a golden egg amid a shallow reef off Key Largo in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

The annual fundraiser helps Florida Keys' children in need throughout the year.

Dressed in a giant bunny suit and dive gear, local dive shop owner Capt. Spencer Slate gave out and hid brightly-colored eggs for snorkeling kids and adults.

The diver who found the golden egg was awarded a special Easter basket that included dive trips and accessories.

According to the Florida Keys News Bureau, real eggs and nontoxic colorings were used to avoid negative environmental impacts on the marine resource.