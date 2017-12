Florida was able to retain its reputation as the go-to source for weird news in 2017. From alligator hijinks to coke-snorting moms to interstate twerkers, here's a look at some of the weirdest Florida stories of the year.

JANUARY

A Tallahassee man came home to find his wife in bed with a local pastor, who was forced to flee the home while naked and later had to ask forgiveness from his congregation.

The driver of a Fort Myers armored truck refused to pull over, even while money was falling from the truck.

FEBRUARY

The "Cash Me Ousside" girl ran into trouble outside a Lake Worth bar.

MARCH

A Miami attorney's arson case went up in flames when his own pants caught fire during closing arguments.

A Charlotte County alligator displayed its appetite for golf balls on video.

APRIL

In other alligator news, some Florida Gulf Coast University students brought a dead alligator into their dorm room for a photo shoot.

A Sarasota tennis tournament was briefly interrupted by sound of loud sex coming from a nearby building.

A Tampa teacher was arrested for drunkenly letting a 14-year-old boy drive her to Waffle House.

MAY

In what may be the mugshot of the year, a man with 'Joker' tattoos on his face was arrested for waving a gun in Miami traffic.

A naked woman in Big Pine Key got into a fight with police when they tried to arrest her for squatting in a home.

JUNE

A Highlands County woman was arrested after allowing a snake to bite her toddler, and then of course posting the video to social media.

The huge retirement community of The Villages was the scene of a huge bust involving heroin, meth, and golf cart parts.

A Port St. Lucie man was arrested for intentionally deflating a neighbor's bounce house while children were inside.

JULY

A Keys man was arrested after deputies discovered 11 grams of cocaine hidden in a Cookie Monster doll.

A Hialeah man was caught on video as he opened fire on two utility trucks he says were blocking his driveway.

AUGUST

A St. Petersburg man was arrested after he says his gun accidentally fired while he took a selfie in a strip club.

A 73-year-old Daytona Beach man thought it was a good idea to hand out business cards to teens in hopes they needed a 'sugar daddy'

A Fort Myers woman was seen snorting cocaine off her iPhone screen while waiting in a middle school pickup line.

SEPTEMBER

Two Jacksonville men were charged with stealing an entire power pole while hurricane victims were without power.

OCTOBER

A driver in Lehigh Acres felt confident his Corolla could jump 20 feet across a canal. It didn't make it.

A Broward County dog was found abandoned, stabbed, beaten, and left in a suitcase.

NOVEMBER

A driver on Alligator Alley called 911 while police were chasing him, and asked to speak to Donald Trump, claiming "we made a deal."



A traffic jam in West Palm Beach caused by President Trump turned into an impromptu twerking session on the interstate by several female drivers.