ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights has created haunted houses inspired by movies, legends, television shows and now The Weeknd's 2020 album After Hours.

“The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” will open at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 2.

Guests will be taken into the world of the album, with characters and themes inspired by The Weeknd’s music and the short films and music videos that have accompanied it.

Select tracks from the album are being reimagined as a horror movie soundtrack for the maze.

“I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life. I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness,” said Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye.

The Grammy-winning singer’s addition marks the second original maze for the upcoming Halloween Horror Nights season. The first was “Monsters: Legends Collide,” which will feature Universal Pictures’ horror icons The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, according to the theme park.