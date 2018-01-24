Teen home alone, hides during burglary in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla.-- Police in Pembroke Pines are searching for two burglars who were caught on camera as they ransacked a home, and a 13-year-old boy hid in a closet.

The boy was home alone when the burglars first knocked on the front door and then broke through a sliding glass door.

Police say that's when he rushed to hide in a closet and called 9-1-1.

Both suspects ransacked the home and broke into the bedroom where the teen was hiding.

The boy's mother saw the two suspects on her phone through the home's cameras and tried to contact him on his phone.

Officers arrived on scene within two minutes of being dispatched b ut the suspects had already fled the scene.

The officers found the boy, who was unharmed.