Suspect charged with arson after fire at Punta Gorda, Florida, synagogue days before Rosh Hashanah

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fire at a synagogue last week that investigators in southwest Florida are treating as a hate crime.

Blake Richard Hoover was arrested Monday and charged with arson and criminal mischief to a church, synagogue, mosque or religious article — both felonies — according to court records.

The arrest was made after Hoover's mother was made aware of the fire and feared her son was responsible, according to a probable cause affidavit.

"Kelly Hoover reported she was watching the news this morning and saw the report about the arson investigation and immediately thought it was Blake Hoover," Detective Jose Delgado wrote in the affidavit.

The suspect's mother told police her son "has a hatred toward homosexuals and Jewish people that's become worse over the past years," the court document states.

The late-night blaze was reported on Sept. 19 at the Chabad of Charlotte County in Punta Gorda and was contained to a classroom in the community center, police and Rabbi Simon Jacobson told CNN.

Hoover made his first court appearance Tuesday morning, CNN affiliate WINK reported, and was represented by a public defender. He did not enter a plea.

Hoover's bail was set at $25,000, but the state requested he remain in jail while a date for a detention hearing is set. Judge Russell Kirshy also ordered that if Hoover is released, he must stay away from Chabad of Charlotte County and have no contact with anyone who works there, WINK reported.

The blaze happened days before Rosh Hashanah, this week's celebration of the Jewish New Year, and the fire is being investigated as a hate crime, authorities previously said. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Punta Gorda Fire Marshal TJ Smith told CNN.

"We are disgusted and deeply saddened that anyone would harbor such hatred as to harm a place where children learn and where members of our Jewish community gather in peace," Punta Gorda Police Chief Pamela Smith said in a statement. "We are committed to doing everything in our power to solve this case swiftly and bring those responsible to justice."

Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached a record high last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Debris was seen inside the affected classroom, a window was broken and the letter "J" was spray-painted on the outside wall and sidewalk of the synagogue, video from CNN affiliate WBBH showed.

Kelly Hoover told police her son had taken a full gas can and a can of black spray paint that night, according to the court document, and discovered that the gas can was empty when he returned.

Blake Hoover had asked his mother a few days before the fire whether she was aware the community’s old library "was a Jewish place now and he was going to burn it down," the affidavit says.

"Kelly Hoover stated Blake Hoover always talks about Jews as 'Js,'" Detective Jose Delgado wrote in the affidavit. "Kelly Hoover asked Blake Hoover what did you spray paint the other night and he replied, the letter 'J.'"

Rosh Hashanah began at sunset Monday and ends at dusk on Wednesday.

"This incident is a stark reminder of the darkness that unfortunately still exists in the world. But as we know, even the smallest light can push away a great deal of darkness," Jacobson said in a statement on the synagogue's website.

“We believe the most powerful response is not to retreat, but to rise – to come together and fight hate with even greater acts of goodness, kindness, and unity,” he added.

Authorities will increase patrols in the area during events celebrating the holiday, police said.

The incident worried others in the area, including people in neighboring Sarasota County.

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman said in a post on X, "This type of crime will not be tolerated in Sarasota County."

"Any criminal activity directed at religious schools or institutions will be met with the full force and capability of this agency," the sheriff added.

