Shoot if someone's breaking into your home, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson says

32-year-old man accused of breaking into houses in Florida's Panhandle
Posted at 12:03 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 12:03:58-04

PACE, Fla. — A Florida sheriff invited a homeowner who shot at a would-be robber to attend a gun safety course to "learn to shoot a lot better" to "save the taxpayers money."

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson made the comments during a news conference last Thursday regarding the arrest of a 32-year-old man who was breaking into houses in Florida's Panhandle.

The sheriff said deputies set up a perimeter as he jumped over fences and broke into more homes.

A resident shot at him but missed.

Johnson reiterated that residents "are more than welcome to shoot" at anyone trying to break into their home.

