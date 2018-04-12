Puppy found after being stolen with owner's car in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a puppy left inside of a vehicle that was stolen has been reunited with its owner.

Orlando police tell the Orlando Sentinel that JoJo's owner left the vehicle running at a 7-Eleven gas station while he went into the store Tuesday. But, when he walked outside, the car and the puppy were gone.

Police later spotted the car and arrested the driver, 27-year-old Shawn Sullivan, who told police he'd given the dog away.

Officers got Sullivan to call his friends, 23-year-old Trevor Belair and 19-year-old Emily Knipp, to pick him up. The two saw officers at the pickup point, tried to flee and were eventually arrested. JoJo fell out the vehicle but wasn't injured.

Sullivan, Belair and Knipp were charged with multiple offenses. It's unclear if they have lawyers.