Police say officer fatally shot Miami-Dade man with knives

MIAMI — A Miami-Dade County man was fatally shot by a police officer after refusing to drop two knives during a confrontation inside an apartment, authorities said.

The man was identified by Miami-Dade County police as 21-year-old Richard Hollis.

They say he was shot after police responded to a 911 calls Wednesday night about his mother screaming and sounds of a violent confrontation inside the apartment.

When police arrived, officials said they tried to get the mother to open the door and broke it down when she could not. Hollis was shot when he would not drop the two knives in his hands, police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said.

The mother was not injured. The officer's name was not released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, as is customary practice.