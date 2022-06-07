Watch
Police fatally shoot man who made 911 threat near Miami

Miami Beach police car in February 2020
Scott Roth/Invision/AP
Miami Beach Police patrol the beach on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
Posted at 4:18 PM, Jun 07, 2022
MIAMI — A police officer fatally shot a man who called 911 and warned he was going to kill someone if officers didn't respond immediately to his location.

When officers arrived at the location near Miami on Monday evening, they found a man in his 70s outside a home with a rifle, Miami-Dade police said.

“He was very clear that he was going to cause harm,” Interim Police Director George Perez told reporters at the scene.

Perez said an officer tried to deescalate the situation.

He asked the man to put down the firearm.

The man did not comply and the officer fired, striking and killing the man.

News outlets reported the man was 73 years old.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

