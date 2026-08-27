Plane crashes into ocean off New Smyrna Beach, pilot escapes without life-threatening injuries

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff's Office reported a small banner plane crashed into the ocean off New Smyrna Beach Thursday morning, and the pilot was able to climb out without life-threatening injuries.

The crash was reported at 10:51 a.m. The pilot was the sole occupant of the plane, and no others were involved or injured, according to the sheriff's office. Witnesses reported seeing the small banner plane go down into the water.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified of the incident and will investigate to determine the cause of the crash, the sheriff's office said.