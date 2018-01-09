Neo-Nazi group leader Brandon Russell sentenced to 5 years in prison by federal court.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A neo-Nazi group leader who stockpiled explosive material in the Florida apartment where a friend killed two roommates has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.

The sentence, handed down Tuesday in a Tampa federal court against 22-year-old Brandon Russell, was less than the 11 years sought by prosecutors.

The judge said it was a difficult case because she was concerned that Russell was capable of making bombs but was also worried that he might become involved with other neo-Nazis while in prison.

Devon Arthurs, Russell's friend, awaits trial in state court on charges of murdering their two roommates, Andrew Oneschuk and Jeremy Himmelman.

Russell wasn't charged in the May 2017 killings, which exposed the four roommates' membership in Atomwaffen Division, an obscure neo-Nazi group that formed on the internet.