Nearly two dozen horses found slaughtered near northwest Miami-Dade farm.

Officials from an animal rights group have released details about a disturbing discovery of almost two dozen horses found slaughtered at one Northwest Miami-Dade farm.

Animal Recovery Mission said they found numerous animals dead at the farm located at 17900 NW 129th Avenue. One ARM member, investigator Rachel Taylor, said the animals were found in several stages of decomposition, some being dead for as long as a month.

Taylor said the group was notified about a horse dead in the area early Wednesday morning and found several different locations where bodies were found.

“They weren’t slaughtered here because we didn’t see any blood and they’re all in bags, so they’re probably being slaughtered somewhere in this area and then dumped here,” Taylor said.

“We’ve done 20 investigations of horse slaughter (at this site) before today,” said Taylor. “(Today) is like doing seven years of investigations in one day.”

Taylor said ARM has investigated farms in the area before, including exposing and shutting down multiple slaughterhouses in Northwest Miami-Dade since 2010.

Officials have not released any information on any possible arrests or charges stemming from the findings.

