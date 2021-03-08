Naked Cowboy arrested while performing at Bike Week in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police arrested the Times Square performer known as the Naked Cowboy on a misdemeanor panhandling charge as he worked a gig at Bike Week in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Court records show 51-year-old Robert Burck was arrested Saturday.

He's widely known for wearing only white briefs, cowboy boots and a hat while playing guitar in New York City. He's a regular at Bike Week on Florida's Atlantic coast.

Police say Burck was arrested after officers spotted people tucking dollar bills into his guitar after taking photographs. He was released from jail Sunday morning.

An attorney for Burck, of Woodside, New York, was not listed.