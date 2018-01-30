Michaela Graham: Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old Florida girl

SEBRING, Fla. - A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Florida girl.

Michaela Graham was last seen in the area of the 1300 block of Glenwood Avenue in Sebring.

Michaela is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and superficial cuts on her left arm.

She was last seen wearing a light peach or pink colored pants with writing on them, and a red short sleeve shirt.

Authorities believe Michaela is in the company of 37-year-old Elizabeth Wortman and may be traveling in a blue 4-door sedan.

Elizabeth is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Michaela's whereabouts is asked to contact FDLE or the Sebring Police Department at 1-863-402-7200 or call 911.