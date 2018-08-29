'Miami Vice' boat captain pleads guilty in passenger death

MIAMI (AP) — The captain of a South Florida charter boat named "Miami Vice" has pleaded guilty in a death that occurred during one of the yacht's trips.

Court records say 49-year-old Mauricio Alvarez pleaded guilty in Miami federal court Tuesday to misconduct or neglect of a ship officer that resulted in the death of an individual. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 19.

Court records say Alvarez was operating a motor yacht with seven passengers in April. Officials say the boat stopped in Biscayne Bay, between Miami and Miami Beach, and some of the passengers went swimming.

The complaint says the Alvarez engaged the engines at some point, and one of the swimmers was killed by the propeller. Alvarez didn't have a U.S. captain's license.

Boat owner Laurent Marc-Antoine Jean Maubert-Cayla also charged.