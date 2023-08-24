Watch Now
NewsStateMiami-Dade

Actions

Worker impaled by rebar at downtown Miami construction site

Man taken to hospital in critical condition
This video provided by the Miami Department of Fire-Rescue shows rescuers lowering a worker to the ground after he was impaled by rebar at a construction site.
Posted at 12:48 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 12:48:12-04

MIAMI — A worker was hospitalized Wednesday after he was impaled by rebar at a construction site in downtown Miami.

The man was working at the site at 77 SE Fifth St. when he fell onto standing rebar and became impaled, Miami Department of Fire-Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said.

The rebar impaled his lower body and went through his torso, Sanchez said.

Video provided by the Miami Department of Fire-Rescue showed rescuers helping to lower the worker to the ground using a harness, safety basket and a construction crane.

The worker was transferred onto a stretcher and then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, Sanchez said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7