WATCH: Speeding Corvette plows through front yard, crashes into Miami-Dade home

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. — An unexpected visitor crashed a sports car into a home in Miami-Dade County on Christmas Eve.

Ring camera video showed a Corvette driver speeding through a Palmetto Bay neighborhood, plowing through a homeowner's front yard.

Video captures Corvette driver speeding through yard before crashing into Miami-Dade home

The driver crashed into the resident's boat, trailer and the concrete wall on the side of their house.

The homeowner, Genavieve Paige Villar, said her children were outside drawing chalk just moments before the car crashed into their home.

She said the crash sounded like an explosion, prompting her to run outside to see what happened.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

"This is just repairs that have to be done to our home and our boat, but if something terribly would have gone wrong, this is a memory that would unfortunately stay on our mind forever. It's a holiday, so it's very scary," Villar said.

Villar said she's filed a police report, and the driver has been ticketed.

Her family just moved to the neighborhood in the last six months, and now she said her sense of safety and peace has been compromised.