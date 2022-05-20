Watch
NewsStateMiami-Dade

Actions

Veteran Miami DEA agents charged in bribery conspiracy

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police lights
Posted at 3:48 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 15:48:18-04

A current U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a former supervisor in the agency were charged Friday with leaking confidential law enforcement information to narco defense lawyers in Miami in exchange for $70,000 in cash.

A bribery-conspiracy indictment unsealed in New York charges the agent, John Costanzo Jr., with accepting bribes to provide sensitive information about investigations to Manny Recio, a former Miami supervisor who retired from DEA two years ago to work as a private investigator for defense attorneys.

Recio's attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

Costanzo’s attorney called the theory of the case “misguided.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News