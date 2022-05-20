Veteran Miami DEA agents charged in bribery conspiracy

A current U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a former supervisor in the agency were charged Friday with leaking confidential law enforcement information to narco defense lawyers in Miami in exchange for $70,000 in cash.

A bribery-conspiracy indictment unsealed in New York charges the agent, John Costanzo Jr., with accepting bribes to provide sensitive information about investigations to Manny Recio, a former Miami supervisor who retired from DEA two years ago to work as a private investigator for defense attorneys.

Recio's attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

Costanzo’s attorney called the theory of the case “misguided.”