Multiple people injured in shooting during French Montana music video session

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Multiple people were injured in a shooting Thursday night outside of a Miami Gardens restaurant where South Florida rapper French Montana was recording a music video.

Miami Gardens police Detective Diana Gourgue told NBC affiliate WTVJ that officers were called to a shooting at The Licking restaurant on Northwest 27th Street.

A total of 10 people were injured, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Four of them drove themselves to a hospital and six others were taken by ambulance.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an altercation outside the restaurant.

Rapper Ced Mogul told WTVJ he was attending the recording session for the French Montana music video, which took place behind the restaurant and a nearby KFC, when he heard gunshots.

"Our hearts are heavy and go out to the victims of this senseless act," The Licking, a restaurant group owned by DJ Khaled with multiple locations, said in a statement to CNN. "We were not aware of a video being filmed and found out last min(ute) French Montana was shooting a scene in the back parking lot. We have no idea what actually took place. The Licking restaurant has nothing to do with the incident and has given police the necessary footage requested."

There is no suspect or suspects at this time.