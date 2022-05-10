First-of-its-kind climate conference kicks off in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A first-of-its-kind climate conference is in Miami Beach this week.

The annual Aspen Ideas Climate Conference will include sessions on multiple climate related topics over four days, with several excursions set to take place across Miami Beach.

“Miami is the epicenter for the impacts of climate change. They will feel the impact years before other places around the world. So, the things that we can try out here and talk about here are going to impact everywhere globally,” said Greg Gershuny with the Aspen Institute.

More than a thousand people are expected to attend and there will be more than 200 speakers.

Notable guests expected to attend the event and speak include Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, EPA administrator Michael Regan, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and more.

NBC's TODAY show weather anchor Al Roker will speak with Google’s Former CEO Eric Schmidt about climate change at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. You can watch it here.

For more on the event, click on this link.