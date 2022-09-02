Amber Alert issued for missing Miami-Dade County boy

MIAMI — An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a Miami-Dade County boy who's been missing for nearly a week.

Jorge "JoJo" Morales, 6, was last seen on Aug. 27 in the 23700 block of Southwest 184th Avenue in Miami, and a Missing Child Alert was issued four days later.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday that based on additional information from the Miami-Dade Police Department, the case has been upgraded to an Amber Alert.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Jorge "JoJo" Morales, a White-Hispanic male, 6 years old, 3 feet tall, 50 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. May be in the company of Jorge Morales. Contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/dEjVrcOs1e — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 2, 2022

Authorities said Morales is 3 feet tall and 50 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts, and black shoes.

The boy may be with Jorge Morales, 45, who's been identified as a suspect in the case.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Jorge Morales, 6, and Jorge Morales, 45

If you have any information about where the pair may be, call 911 or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477.