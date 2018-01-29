Man killed by Florida East Coast train while walking along Florida tracks

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) -- A train struck and killed a man who was walking along the railroad tracks.

Brevard County Sheriff's spokesman Tod Goodyear tells news outlets that a southbound Florida East Coast train hit the man late Sunday night near Melbourne.

The man's identity hasn't been released.

Trains and traffic were briefly stopped so the area could be cleared.

An investigation is underway.