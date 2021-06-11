Watch
NewsState

Actions

LIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Sarasota

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference in Sarasota on June 11, 2021.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference in Sarasota on June 11, 2021.jpg
Posted at 9:37 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 09:50:17-04

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday is holding a news conference at the Sarasota County Terrace Building.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right