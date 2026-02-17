Lawmakers push plan to scrap license plate stickers and modernize vehicle registration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida drivers may soon no longer need to place yellow registration stickers on their license plates, as lawmakers advance a proposal to move the state to fully electronic verification of vehicle registrations.

The bill (HB 841), sponsored by Rep. Tom Fabricio, R-Miami Lakes, would eliminate the physical decals entirely. Instead, once drivers pay their registration, law enforcement would confirm it digitally through existing databases and license plate readers.

Supporters say the change would simplify the renewal process while modernizing an outdated system.

“The reality is that the yellow sticker is proof of payment. That's all it is. And that concept, that technology of proof of payment, came from a time when there was no ability, and nobody could conceive that there would be a supercomputer that the police would have to be able to verify in real time,” Fabricio said.

Fabricio has framed the bill as both a convenience measure and a cost-saving move, with estimates suggesting Florida could save roughly $24 million a year by no longer printing and mailing stickers.

“Let's cut the yellow tape. Let's get it done,” he said.

For drivers like Quenton Randolph, the change could also eliminate a common headache.

“I’ve gotten a ticket or two, you know, luckily, I was able to clear it up. But if I could avoid that altogether, I definitely would take that approach,” Randolph said.

Under the proposal, officers would verify registration electronically, reducing concerns about stolen or counterfeit stickers and removing the need for drivers to physically place or replace decals.

Still, the bill has drawn some concerns from Democrats and others who worry about unintended consequences. Rep. Ashley Gantt, D-Miami, warned the change could create opportunities for questionable traffic stops.

“I absolutely foresee them stopping people and saying, ‘Oh, well, we couldn't pull it up in a system. It must have been a glitch,’ and using it as a pretextual style. I’m not stupid, and I was born on a day, but not today,” Gantt said.

Others have questioned whether drivers might forget to renew without a visible reminder and whether any savings would benefit consumers directly. But some drivers say the convenience alone would be worth it.

“I guess the point would be, is convenience, right? So if I was going to do it, I'd want to do it digitally, just pay it online and be done with it,” said driver Robert Boyden.

Following Tuesday’s State Affairs Committee, the proposal has cleared all House stops and is headed to the chamber floor. However, it has not yet advanced in the Senate, leaving its fate uncertain. That’s as supporters remind that lawmakers are entering the final weeks of the session, when negotiations and political trade-offs often determine which bills ultimately become law.

