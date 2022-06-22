Children, 2 mos. and 2 years, missing out of Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — State law enforcement have issued a Missing Child Alert for two children who were last seen in Fort Myers.

2-month-old Genesis Barrios was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue onesie. She has a pink blanket with her.

2-year-old Yazmin Barrios was last seen wearing a two-piece tank top and bottom with silver stars.

FDLE says the pair were last seen in the 1800 block of Maravilla Ave.

Investigators believe they are in the company of two adults, 25-year-old Evelin Sanchez-Rojas and 35-year-old Immer Barrios.

They are reported to be in a 2013 gray Dodge Dart, Florida tag #QFG-B59.

If you know of their whereabouts or have information that may help, contact Fort Myers Police at 239-321-7700, 911, or the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774.