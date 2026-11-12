Handwritten 'HELP US' note leads Florida police to children hiding inside home

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A handwritten note reading "HELP US" helped police in Central Florida find children hiding inside a home during a domestic disturbance.

Kissimmee Police Department officers said they responded to a domestic disturbance involving Andre Janard Smithson on Oct. 26.

Family members told police that children were inside the residence and feared for their safety.

Officers used a drone to search the home and located the children hiding in a room.

During the search, one child held a handwritten note against a window that read "HELP US," according to Kissimmee police.

Police said the children safely left the residence while Smithson was distracted.

Smithson eventually surrendered peacefully, police said.

Kissimmee police said he is now facing charges of false imprisonment and an outstanding active warrant.

The-CNN-Wire

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