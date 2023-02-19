Government offices, schools, most banks closed on Presidents Day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Government offices, schools and most banks will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.

Federal, state and local government offices will be closed to honor the 45 U.S. presidents. The holiday, celebrated on the third Monday of February, was originally known as George Washington's Birthday in honor of the first president whose birthday is on Feb. 22.

In 1968, U.S. Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established the observance of presidents. Some states celebrate Abraham Lincoln's birthday on Feb. 12:

California, Connecticut, Missouri, and Illinois. Indian recognizes Lincoln's birthday on the day after Thanksgiving.

Besides government offices, including courts and libraries, U.S. mail won't be delivered except for Express Mail. FedEx and UPS will be delivering to homes.

Because it is a bank holiday in the Federal Reserve system, most banks will be closed. In addition, the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ and other markets celebrate the holiday.

Public schools also are closed.

For most retailers, it is business as usual with many offering sales.

Tri-Rail and PalmTran will operate on regular weekday schedules.

Unincorporated Palm Beach County residents receive regular collection service on all holidays except Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. West Palm Beach's schedule also won't be impacted.

There are 10 other federal legal holidays.