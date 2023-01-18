Watch Now
Gov. Ron DeSantis awards $100M for hurricane erosion recovery efforts

Money was approved by state lawmakers during December special session
Beachfront homes stand damaged after the beach supporting them was swept away, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Wilbur-By-The-Sea, Fla.
(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Posted at 3:53 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 16:01:23-05

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday awarded $100 million for beach erosion projects and other restoration efforts in 16 coastal counties damaged by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.

The Republican announced the funding at a news conference in Daytona Beach Shores, which was heavily damaged by the storms last year.

RELATED: Renourishment projects in Indian River County to temporarily close 5 beaches

The money is part of a legislative package approved by state lawmakers during a special session in December that focused on property insurance following the storms.

Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm, made landfall in southwest Florida in late September and tore across the state, causing widespread damage.

Hurricane Nicole then hit in November, making landfall on the eastern coast of Florida, slamming areas where Ian had caused severe beach erosion just weeks earlier.

