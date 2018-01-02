FSU to close due to winter storm

The impending cold weather is having a chilling effect on higher education in Florida.
FSU announced that due to a winter storm the school would close effective midnight Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Normal operations are scheduled to resume at 5 p.m.
The National Weather Service has posted a winter storm warning for Tallahassee from 1 a.m. until noon Wednesday.
It issued this advisory for Leon County:
Mixed precipitation expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Wednesday. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch are expected.