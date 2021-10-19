Watch
NewsState

Actions

Fort Lauderdale police investigating school shooting threats

items.[0].image.alt
Elizabeth Ruiz
classroom
Posted at 3:21 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 15:21:06-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fort Lauderdale police said they're investigating several school shooting threats that were posted on social media over the last few days.

Police said the threats were made against Dillard High School, Stranahan High School, and William Dandy Middle School, and were posted on social media between Oct. 15 and 17.

Detectives in the Fort Lauderdale Police Department's Threat Response Unit are actively investigating each threat.

Police said it has already been determined that most of these recent threats are not credible.

"Threats of a school shooting are not a joke," the police department wrote in a news release. "Parents with school-aged children are encouraged to talk to their children about the severity of such consequences. Any person found responsible for threatening posts can be arrested and charged with a second degree felony."

If you have information regarding a threat, written or verbal, contact law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.