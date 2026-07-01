Florida’s new terrorism designation law takes effect — and DeSantis moves on day one

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is moving on day one to use a new Florida law giving the state power to designate groups as terrorist organizations.

At a Tampa press conference Wednesday with FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass and Statewide Prosecutor Brad McVay, DeSantis said the state is preparing its first slate of designations under HB 1471, a new law that took effect July 1.

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DeSantis targets CAIR, Muslim Brotherhood under new Florida terrorism law

“The law takes effect on July 1, today, and so we are not going to waste any time,” DeSantis said.

The governor said the list will include the Muslim Brotherhood, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), Antifa, cartel-linked groups, Tren de Aragua, Sinaloa-related groups and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

HB 1471, formally titled “Systems of Law and Terrorist Organizations,” authorizes Florida’s Chief of Domestic Security to recommend domestic or foreign terrorist organization designations. Those recommendations must then be approved or rejected by the governor and Florida Cabinet by majority vote before taking effect.

The law also says designated organizations can face public-funding restrictions, possible corporate dissolution in certain circumstances, and penalties tied to material support.

DeSantis framed Wednesday’s announcement as a continuation — and strengthening — of a December executive order that targeted CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood. That order, issued Dec. 8, directed state agencies to deny contracts, funding and other public benefits to those providing support to the groups.

State Muslim rights group sues Gov. DeSantis over 'foreign terrorist' label Mike Schneider, Associated Press

The action was quickly challenged in federal court. In March, a judge temporarily blocked enforcement of the order after CAIR, CAIR Florida and civil-rights groups sued, arguing it violated constitutional protections.

DeSantis pushed back Wednesday, saying the new law gives the state better legal footing.

“We did need to have more of a legal structure to be able to add teeth to these designations,” he said. “The legislature responded.”

The consequences could be wide-ranging if the Cabinet signs off. DeSantis said the designations would affect state and local funding, colleges and universities, and Florida’s K-12 school-choice scholarship program.

“I can’t just allow a scholarship to go to an organization that is going to be linked or getting material support from some of these,” DeSantis said.

Glass, who also serves as Florida’s Chief of Domestic Security, said the law gives the state “more tools in the toolbox.”

“We’re not going to fund terrorism in our great state,” Glass said.

Supporters say the law is needed to protect taxpayer dollars and Florida institutions from groups tied to terrorism or extremist activity. Critics argue it gives too much power to state officials and could be used to punish speech, advocacy or religious identity.

CAIR has previously pushed back strongly against the governor’s efforts. At a February Capitol press conference, CAIR Florida Interim Executive Director Hiba Rahim said Muslim Floridians were being unfairly targeted.

“The Muslim community are your neighbors,” Rahim said, adding that political rhetoric was creating “a sense of distrust.”

Following Wednesday’s announcement, attorneys representing CAIR said they expect another court fight.

“Regardless of what Gov. DeSantis thinks, the U.S. Constitution is supreme across our nation, including in Florida,” said Scott McCoy, deputy legal director of the Southern Poverty Law Center. “Gov. DeSantis is seeking to unilaterally silence a leading American civil rights nonprofit and punish those who support it. On CAIR’s behalf, the Southern Poverty Law Center, American Civil Liberties Union, and our partners look forward to responding in court.”

For now, the new designations are not final until the Cabinet signs off. DeSantis said while no regular Cabinet meeting is scheduled in July, he expects officials may meet quickly in an emergency session to approve them.

