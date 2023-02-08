Florida's governor announces record $2 billion tax relief proposal

OCALA, Fla. — Essential baby and toddler items, children's books, school supplies, pet food, gas stoves, and more would all be tax-free under a sweeping new proposal announced by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday.

Speaking in Ocala, the governor unveiled his record $2 billion "Family-Focused Tax Relief" plan that's designed to give Floridians relief on some of the most important items.

"You're gonna be able to save money all throughout the year, because these are things you have to purchase," DeSantis said.

Under the proposal, which Florida lawmakers will review and vote on during this year's legislative session, baby and toddler necessities like clothing, shoes, wipes, diapers, cribs, and strollers would be tax-free permanently.

In addition, other important items for children would be tax-free for an entire year.

"For the next year, we're gonna do a number of one-year sales tax exemptions for key items," DeSantis said. "We're doing all children's books, children's toys, and youth athletic equipment will be tax-free."

In addition, Florida's annual Back To School Sales Tax Holiday would be expanded to four weeks: two in the fall and two in the spring.

The proposal also includes permanent sales tax exemptions on gas stoves and over-the-counter pet medications, as well as a one-year exemption on household items under $25 in value, pet food, oral hygiene products, and medicinal cosmetics and toiletries.

Here is a complete breakdown of the tax relief package: