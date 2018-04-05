Florida teacher accidentally hits 'active shooter' on phone

OVIEDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida elementary school teacher accidentally hit an "active shooter" panic button on her cellphone, sending the school into lockdown.

Oviedo police deputy chief Mike Beavers told the Orlando Sentinel in an email the activation that sent multiple police cars racing to Evans Elementary School on Wednesday morning was likely "completely accidental."

The Rave Panic Button app was introduced to Seminole County schools at the beginning of the school year, allowing staff to alert others on campus and 911 to various emergencies.

Seminole County school district spokesman Mike Lawrence said the school was only locked down for a few minutes, as authorities quickly realized there was no threat to the school.

The school's assistant principal sent a recorded message to parents notifying them of the accidental activation.

