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Florida Supreme Court declines to intervene in 2026 congressional map fight

The court's majority said it cannot act while an appeal is pending in a lower court. One justice dissented over the upcoming election timeline.
Florida Supreme Court asked to stop possible 'constitutional crisis'
NBC Miami
Florida Supreme Court asked to stop possible 'constitutional crisis'
Posted

The Florida Supreme Court will not step into the fight over the state's 2026 congressional map.

The majority ruled it cannot act while an appeal is still pending in a lower court. The current map stays in place as candidate qualifying continues this week and litigation moves forward.

One justice disagreed with the decision, citing the upcoming election timeline.

Plaintiffs argue the new congressional map blatantly violates an amendment in Florida's constitution.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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