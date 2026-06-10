Florida Supreme Court declines to intervene in 2026 congressional map fight

The Florida Supreme Court will not step into the fight over the state's 2026 congressional map.

The majority ruled it cannot act while an appeal is still pending in a lower court. The current map stays in place as candidate qualifying continues this week and litigation moves forward.

The Florida Supreme Court has REJECTED the challenge to the state’s redistricting plan and new map. This assures that the recently enacted map will be in place for the 2026 election. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) June 10, 2026

One justice disagreed with the decision, citing the upcoming election timeline.

Plaintiffs argue the new congressional map blatantly violates an amendment in Florida's constitution.

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