Florida man pulled over with arsenal of gear, accused of posing as a federal agent

NAPLES, Fla. (WBBH) — A Cape Coral man was arrested after allegedly posing as a federal agent during a traffic stop with the Florida Highway Patrol in Naples on New Year's Day.

Jorge Alberto Alfonso, 61, is facing multiple charges after being arrested on Wednesday.

According to the arrest report, a trooper was sitting in his patrol car on the median of Interstate 75 monitoring northbound traffic when a white truck drove past with red and blue emergency lights on.

Troopers said the truck didn't appear to be a law enforcement vehicle due to the fact that a woman was reportedly in the passenger seat waving her arms in distress.

The report states that the truck's bed was open with a pink backpack and suitcases. Troopers said they searched the license plate and found the vehicle was registered to Alfonso.

Troopers said they approached the truck and began explaining why the pulled him over when he reportedly interrupted them claiming that his K9 turned on the lights by accident.

According to the arrest report, Alfonso identified himself as a federal agent before he gave troopers a CIA Counter Terrorism Unit ID, a CIA emblem coin in a badge wallet and an MI-6 ID.

When troopers asked what agency Alfonso worked for, he reportedly only replied with, "federal."

Troopers said the truck had red and blue emergency lights, a front light bar, a dashboard radio, a rear light bar and a siren control box.

Troopers inspected Alfonso's ID, which they said was suspicious.

According to the arrest report, Alfonso was wearing a skullcap in his ID photo, which is prohibited for law enforcement IDs.

Troopers said the format and design did not match other federal agency IDs, and instead of a badge, Alfonso provided an oversized coin.

Alfonso was arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Troopers said firearms, passports, federal agent badges, bulletproof vests, pills in unlabeled bottles, money and jewelry were found after the truck was towed.

Alfonso was taken to the Collier County Jail, where he is facing charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer and possession of a harmful drug without a prescription.