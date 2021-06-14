Florida man charged with manslaughter after toddler drowns

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Police searching for a missing toddler in the Florida Panhandle found her drowned in a canal near her home and charged the 1-year-old girl's father with negligent manslaughter, news outlets reported Monday.

Tracy Potter, 29, of Navarre Beach, was arrested early Monday and booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail where he was being held without bond.

Deputies responded to the family's home Sunday evening after receiving a report of a missing child, and found the girl's body a short time later in the canal, according to the news reports.

It was not immediately clear if Potter has an attorney.