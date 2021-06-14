Watch
NewsState

Actions

Florida man charged with manslaughter after toddler drowns

items.[0].image.alt
E.W. Scripps
WPTV-HANDCUFFS.jpg
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 14:57:51-04

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Police searching for a missing toddler in the Florida Panhandle found her drowned in a canal near her home and charged the 1-year-old girl's father with negligent manslaughter, news outlets reported Monday.

Tracy Potter, 29, of Navarre Beach, was arrested early Monday and booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail where he was being held without bond.

Deputies responded to the family's home Sunday evening after receiving a report of a missing child, and found the girl's body a short time later in the canal, according to the news reports.

It was not immediately clear if Potter has an attorney.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right