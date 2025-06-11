TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After more than a month of delays, Florida lawmakers are preparing to take a final vote on the state’s next budget Monday—just two weeks before a government shutdown would have taken effect.

Lawmakers were supposed to wrap up May 2nd — but are now 40 days and counting overdue. Despite the holdup, legislative staff confirmed Wednesday that the spending plan is on track for a June 16 vote—barring any last-minute turbulence.

WATCH BELOW:

Florida lawmakers near final budget vote after 40-day delay

“At this time, we are still expecting a June 16 vote,” said Senate Majority Communications Director Katie Betta in an email. “We will know in the next 24 hours or so if that is going to happen.”

Even Governor Ron DeSantis appeared eager for resolution. He shared some optimism at a press conference earlier this week.

“I think it's, I think it's coming. I think it's coming,” DeSantis said Monday. “Everyone just kind of, you know, you wait by the state capitol. It's almost like, you know, the Vatican, you have the white smoke… when is a budget? Do we have a budget?”

The top-line figures in the tentative plan offer the largest allocation for health and human services, and a $945 million increase in K-12 education funding. Democrats, though hoping for more, voiced approval over continued support for arts programs and Advanced Placement courses.

“I’m really proud of the fact that the Legislature finally stood up to the Governor and recognized that we are a coequal branch of government, and that we don't have to do everything that the Governor said,” said Senate Minority Leader Lori Berman.

Not all of the governor’s priorities made the cut. DeSantis’ proposed tax rebate for homesteaders, a 25% raise for veteran state law officers (House/Senate want 15%), and new Hope Florida offices and Hope Navigators were excluded from the current plan.

Critics have increasingly scrutinized the Hope Florida initiative, calling it a rebranding of social services with political overtones.

“If Governor DeSantis wants to have more social workers employed by the State of Florida, then ask for it,” said Rep. Alex Andrade. “But lying to us, lying about how great Hope Florida is— It's just not going to fly anymore.”

Andrade has been investigating how $10 million from a state Medicaid settlement flowed through Hope Florida’s foundation into nonprofits, and ultimately into a campaign against recreational marijuana in 2024. He maintains that tax dollars shouldn’t be supporting the organization.

DeSantis allies continue to defend the program, saying it has helped thousands of Floridians, and accuse opponents of launching politically motivated attacks.

“You know,” said Rep. Mike Caruso, “the House Speaker (Danny Perez) said that we were gonna have transformative changes in the way we do business in Florida… What he didn't tell us is the member driving this process would be the Speaker himself, and not the full body of the House and the Senate.”

Even with some legislative pushback, the governor retains significant influence. Once the final budget lands on his desk, DeSantis will be armed with his line-item veto power—allowing him to slash funding he opposes and potentially salvage some of his priorities through political leverage.

Lawmakers have also agreed on $2.25 billion in recurring revenue cuts. Some of those savings will go toward debt repayment, some to state reserves, $350 million will support sales tax holidays, and a large portion will be used to eliminate the state’s business rent tax.

Once signed by the governor, Florida’s budget takes effect on July 1st of this year.

