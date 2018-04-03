Florida drivers see gas prices increase close to 10 cents over the last week

JUPITER, Fla. - If you haven’t felt the pain at the pump already, be prepared to shell out more money when you go to fill up your tank.

RELATED: Check local gas prices

The average price for a gallon of gas in the state of Florida is $2.64. AAA says Florida gas prices increased nearly 10 cents during the past week, but leveled off over the weekend.

On average, prices at the pump climbed 15 cents in the last three weeks.

"Strong demand (including spring breakers), tightening supplies and record-high gasoline exports gave gas prices a boost this week," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Pump prices seemed to have stalled over the weekend, but there is still potential for higher prices this spring."

AAA says drivers are spending 34 cents per gallon more than a year ago. Sunday's state average of $2.64 is just three cents below the highest price of 2018. Gas prices had the most expensive March in four years, averaging $2.54 for the entire month -- an increase of 25 cents from March 2017.

The most expensive gas price averages in Florida are in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.77), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.73) and Port St. Lucie ($2.72)

The least expensive gas price averages in Florida are in Orlando ($2.59), Jacksonville ($2.59) and Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.60)