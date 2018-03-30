FL lawmakers to consider holding special session on gambling

The future of gambling in Florida may force lawmakers to return to Tallahassee for a special session next month.

The state's current gambling deal with the Seminole tribe expires March 30. That allows the tribe to pay $300 million a year to the state to get exclusive rights to table games and slot machines outside Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Lawmakers want to renew that, but they'd also like to expand gambling to other counties.

Some people in St. Lucie County would like to see slot machines available on the Treasure Coast while others are impartial to the idea.

"I honestly think they should have a slot machine in every liquor store, bar in St. Lucie and Martin County," George Kraus said. "It’s more revenue for the county and state."

“It would add to the income and people would enjoy it can use it and as long as you gamble responsibly, why not," Marge Caputo said.

“I probably wouldn’t play them because when I like to gamble a little I like to play the cards," Michelle Layne said.

“I don’t have a problem with it," Connie Newman said. "I always get concerned about that with addiction situations, but it’s like being addicted to alcohol or drugs. It’s the individual choice.”

The Seminole tribe and Disney don't want to expand gambling in Florida. They have joined forces to push for a constitutional amendment that would require a statewide vote to expand gambling options.

